COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic set Friday for Moultrie County
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department plans to host a COVID-19 mass-vaccination clinic Friday in Sullivan, in conjunction with the Illinois Department Public Health and the Illinois National Guard.

The county department reported that this clinic will bring 800 Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines to those who live or work in Moultrie County. Vaccine recipients must be 18 years or older.

Vaccines will be provided to those who are in phase 1A, 1B or 1B+ under state vaccination guidelines. Eligibility guidelines can be found at https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/phase-1a and https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/phase-1b.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Advance registration must be completed at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/moultriecountyilngclinic/.

The clinic will be held 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Building 1225, 1225 S. Hamilton St. Participants will be required to show a photo ID and proof of residency or Moultrie County workplace identification before checking into the clinic. More information is available from the county health department.

