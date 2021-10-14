 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

  • 0

According to a reputable FDA official, updated data may support the eligibility of everyone aged 18 and older to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

New Hope Animal Outreach is hosting two upcoming events

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

  • Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Must return on Friday, Nov. 8, to receive a second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Decatur students ask school board for action on violence

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between the dates of April 18 to April 24 or any time prior. 

Watch now: MacArthur freshman designs wicked special effects with makeup

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.  

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News