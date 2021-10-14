COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered in Decatur

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics as well as booster shots in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at two locations:

Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18. Must return on Friday, Nov. 8, to receive a second dose.

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine and the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered to those 18 and older at one location:

Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Individuals who received the Moderna vaccine must return on Wednesday, Nov. 10, to receive a second dose.

Do not attend if you are pregnant or nursing unless you have a doctor's note, or if you have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

The Pfizer vaccine booster will be available at the health department to those who received their second dose between the dates of April 18 to April 24 or any time prior.

The boosters are approved for those who are 65 and older as well as those 18 and older who are either at a high risk of contracting the virus or have jobs or living situation that put them at high risk.

Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are not being offered by the health department at this time in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone looking for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine must visit a local pharmacy or contact their primary care physician to see if they are eligible.

