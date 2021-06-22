 Skip to main content
COVID-19 'variant of concern' identified in Central Illinois

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the highly-contagious Delta variant is now the greatest threat in the U.S. to eliminating the virus. Research suggests vaccinations are effective against it.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin said it has identified two additional cases of the delta variant, a rapidly spreading COVID-19 strain that federal health officials say is a "variant of concern." 

The variant, first identified in India, in the last two weeks has come to represent more than 20% of coronavirus infections in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday that she expects it will become the dominant strain in the U.S.

Reditus, which tests nasal samples collected throughout the country, said it first found one case of the delta variant in May. Two additional cases were identified out of 369 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples on June 17, it said. 

About 95% of the samples were collected in Illinois during the past two weeks, said Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi. Of the two samples that included the variant, one person lives in Central Illinois and one lives in Michigan, Rossi said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 84 cases of the delta variant in the state. 

Aaron Rossi

Rossi 

Rossi said his goal in sharing the latest sequencing information is to keep the public aware of the spreading variants.

“There is concern as to whether the vaccines are as effective against the delta variant,” Rossi said. 

Federal health officials have said the vaccine would protect against the variant. 

“The delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing on the virus. “Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the delta variant.”

Reditus said its data was shared with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and GISAID, a global initiative that provides access to genomic data of influenza viruses and COVID-19. 

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

0 comments

