COVID cases total 427 in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department reported a total of 427 positive COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

There are 51 active cases and four deaths as of Oct. 1, with 327 people out of isolation, and 3,639 negative tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,206 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 47 additional confirmed deaths.

Twenty-eight counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Brown, Calhoun, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, DeKalb, DeWitt, Fayette, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Lee, Livingston, Macon, Massac, Monroe, Morgan, Pulaski, Putnam, Richland, Saline, St. Clair, Wabash, Washington and Winnebago.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.