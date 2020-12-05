COVID deaths rise across Central Illinois; four reported in Macon County

SPRINGFIELD — State officials announced an additional 208 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, including four from Macon County, and reported 9,887 new confirmed and probable cases.
The deaths included one man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s from Macon County; two women in their 80s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s from Champaign County; a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s from Coles County; a man in his 50s and two men in their 80s from LaSalle County; a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s from Livingston County; a man in his 70s from Logan County; a woman in her 80s from Peoria County; nine people from Sangamon County; and a woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s from Tazewell County.
It is the fifth day in a row in which the state has reported at least 100 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
As of Saturday, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 779,975 cases in Illinois, including 13,179 deaths. The recovery rate stands at 97%.
As of Friday night, 5,331 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 11.9%.
The 24 most unusual town names in Illinois
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.