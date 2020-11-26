COVID derails Boy Scout Christmas tree sales

DECATUR — The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another tradition.

Troop 43 Boy Scouts and Venturing Crew 343, which has operated a Christmas tree lot at various locations in the area of Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 in Decatur for the past 28 years, will not be doing so this year.

"After much deliberation, considering the health and safety of our Scouts and customers and the financial impact if additional mitigation measures are implemented, Scouts BSA 43 and Venturing Crew 343 committees have decided to cancel the annual tree sale fundraiser for this year," the group said in a news release.

The group had planned to return to the original site of the annual sale — the Rural King parking lot, which was a Kmart when the tradition started — after being located in the Airport Plaza Kroger parking lot and at Kenney's ACE Hardware in recent years.

Proceeds from the tree sales have been used to provide outdoor experiences and purchase camping supplies for hundreds of youth in the Mount Zion area, officials said.