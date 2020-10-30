 Skip to main content
COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced
breaking top story

COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced

This is a developing story and will be updated ... 

SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that mitigations will be implemented in Region 6—East-Central Illinois—beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

“As of this morning, Region 6 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.6 percent – meaning that, starting Monday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” Pritzker said.

It's the sixth region of the state for which Pritzker has ordered mitigations just this week, including Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, as COVID-19 continues to reach record levels. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, a new single-day record, with 56 additional deaths.

Region 3, which includes Lincoln on the east edge, Springfield, Jacksonville and west to Quincy, was added on Thursday. 

Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.

Among the restrictions:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

 

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.​

