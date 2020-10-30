COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced

This is a developing story and will be updated ...
SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that mitigations will be implemented in Region 6—East-Central Illinois—beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
“As of this morning, Region 6 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.6 percent – meaning that, starting Monday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” Pritzker said.
It's the sixth region of the state for which Pritzker has ordered mitigations just this week, including Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, as COVID-19 continues to reach record levels. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, a new single-day record, with 56 additional deaths.
Region 3, which includes Lincoln on the east edge, Springfield, Jacksonville and west to Quincy, was added on Thursday.
Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.
Among the restrictions:
Bars
No indoor service
All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
Tables should be 6 feet apart
No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
No dancing or standing indoors
Reservations required for each party
No seating of multiple parties at one table
Support Local Journalism
Restaurants
No indoor dining or bar service
All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
Reservations required for each party
No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
No party buses
Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
Election 2020: Decatur-area political signs
Trump 2020 - It is what it is
Trump 2020
Tammy Wagoner
Sue Scherer
Submitted by Kylah Poland
Submitted by Gail Clendenen
Submitted by Bryan Smith
Scott Rueter, Pray For Our Nation
Pritzker sign
Nope
Jody Fronk, Vote No
Jesus
Charlie McGorray
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan
Any Functioning Adult 2020
Trump lies
Thank you
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.