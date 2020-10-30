COVID restrictions for Macon, Coles, area counties announced

This is a developing story and will be updated ...

SPRINGFIELD — The region that includes Macon, Dewitt, Coles, Piatt, Shelby and Moultrie counties will have additional restrictions because of an increase in COVID cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday announced that mitigations will be implemented in Region 6—East-Central Illinois—beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

“As of this morning, Region 6 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.6 percent – meaning that, starting Monday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” Pritzker said.

It's the sixth region of the state for which Pritzker has ordered mitigations just this week, including Chicago, the nation's third-largest city, as COVID-19 continues to reach record levels. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, a new single-day record, with 56 additional deaths.