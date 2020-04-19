Craig Wilson: Loss of 'busy season' creates issues for Decatur restaurant, bar owner

Although the businesses are closed, many of the bills, like rent, insurance, power and cable, continue. This past week he paid more than $5,000 in state sales and payroll taxes.

Some of the pressure has been eased by his landlords, whom he described as "great" for their willingness to work with him during this stressful period.

Wilson will be facing another big payout in a couple months — more than $15,000 in city liquor license fees. He's hopeful the city will be "willing to work with all the bars and restaurants" in light of the recent situation.

Compounding the problem will be the timing of the reopening. He said June, July and August are traditionally slow months. And he's sure there will be some state-imposed limitation in place once doors are allowed to reopen, coupled with tight budgets for people who remain concerned about their employment situation and personal finances.

Looking on the bright side, Wilson has used the down time to do some extensive cleaning and painting at Pass the Buck and Sliderz.

"They will notice big time when they enter Sliderz," he said of the new paint scheme.

Wilson is hopeful customers will get to see the changes sooner rather than later.