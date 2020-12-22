 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash closes Illinois Route 54 near Farmer City
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Crash closes Illinois Route 54 near Farmer City

{{featured_button_text}}
122320-blm-loc-1farmercitycrash

First responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. No word on injuries.

 Kevin Barlow

FARMER CITY — A crash has closed Illinois Route 54 between Parnell and Farmer City Tuesday morning.

Parnell is about five miles west of Farmer City.

The crash was reported at about 6:45 a.m. and the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a semi tractor-trailer overturned.

The Farmer City Fire Department and DeWitt County Sheriff's Department were at the scene.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted south at Illinois Route 48 to the Illinois Route 10. Westbound traffic will be diverted south at Main Street and Illinois Route 54 in Farmer City onto DeWitt County Hwy 4.

There is no word on injuries or a cause.

This story will be updated.

Kevin Barlow's most memorable stories of 2020

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A message from the editor: Your digital subscription helps us report on our community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News