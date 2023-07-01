LATHAM — A Decatur man died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Latham.

According to Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, William S. Wagner, 66, was pronounced dead on June 29 in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room after the crash.

"Mr. Wagner suffered fatal chest/internal trauma," Day said in a press release.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday near Road 2300 on Illinois Route 121 in Logan County, near Latham.

Wagner was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

