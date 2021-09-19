 Skip to main content
Crash on North Water Street in Decatur sends 1 to hospital

Accident victim is loaded into ambulance after Sunday morning crash on North Water Street. 

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Police treated an injured woman near the scene of a flipped sport utility vehicle Sunday morning on North Water Street near East Garfield Avenue.

1 Decatur teen killed, another seriously injured in shooting, police say

The woman was later loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital. The SUV had apparently been in a collision with a car that had suffered heavy front end damage. Three of Water Street's four lanes were temporarily blocked to northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

