Crews are working on a $5.2 million Decatur sewer project. Here are the areas that will be affected

DECATUR — Notice the heavy construction equipment in Hess Park in recent weeks?
Its presence is part of a $5.2 million contract to improve a major Decatur sewer line, the McKinley Avenue line, and is a key piece of the ongoing effort to repair aging underground infrastructure in the city. The work started in December and is expected to wrap up by early summer, City Engineer Paul Caswell said.
The sewer line stretches around two miles under Decatur's north end from the northwest corner of McKinley Avenue and MacArthur Road to the area between Jasper Street and Woodford Street. SAK Construction was tasked with the project after putting in the lowest bid on the project at $5,222,777.
A $5.9 million small-interest loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is covering the project, to be repaid using city sewer user fees. The rates were adjusted shortly after a 2010 evaluation of city sewer systems was conducted, Caswell said.
The money comes from the agency's State Revolving Fund that finances wastewater, storm water and drinking water projects. According to a December 2019 report by the Decatur Public Works Department, $886,671.50 of the loan will be forgiven.
"It makes sense for the local community," Caswell said. "Typically they are the most cost-effective type of funding that we can receive, if you can't pay outright cash for the work."
Three other sewer lines were rehabilitated over the past few years, also funded through IEPA loans and repaid through sewer user fees. In 2014, work was done on the Lake Shore Drive area sewer, along with one near Union Street in 2015 and near Millikin University on Decatur's southwest side in 2017.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive sewer also needs work. No plans have been made for it yet; the last rehabilitation conducted on it was in the 1990s, city officials said.
Construction on McKinley is expected to cause minor local road blocks. Lane reductions on U.S. 51 northbound were seen Wednesday and local roads parallel to where the line runs will also be affected, Caswell said.
Residents living in the area are asked to use minimal water flow. The contractor also looks to divert the pump routes beforehand in the most cost-effective means, Caswell said.
Public Works Director Matt Newell described the city sewer line as working like roots in a tree. The smaller roots extend from residential areas and link with the larger main lines, also called interceptors. The largest sewer lines are considered to be the most critical, he said.
Rehabilitation is part of the city's 2009 storm water master plan and 2010 sanitary sewer master plan that addressed city sewer issues and how much it would take to repair them. In 2010, the city did an evaluation of its largest and most critical sewers and identified five total in need of repair, McKinley among them.
Newell said the sewers had not been rehabilitated for some time, spanning roughly three to four decades, and sewer lines can cause major issues if left untreated for too long.
"If they collapse, then sewage stops flowing through them and you have this sewage that either gets diverted into a creek, into houses, into buildings, or on the street," Newell said. "That can cause quite a mess.”
A "cured-in-place" pipe lining technique is being used to rehabilitate the McKinley Avenue sewer. Using water pressure, a giant sock coated in resin is unrolled and inflated in the pipe until it hardens into a protective layer. The repair is designed to last 50 years, in hopes to reduce the maintenance cost of future rehabilitation projects and improve city infrastructure.
"It essentially builds a new sewer within the sewer,” Newell said. “We've been working very hard to make sure our sewers are reliable and structurally sound, we'd like the community to know that."
The resin used for the curing process can sometimes exude a strong glue-like smell in the homes of residents living near the construction. The chemical responsible is styrene, which is known to have an unpleasant odor in high concentrations. The smell usually seeps into a home due to a faulty plumbing system, Caswell said.
"People that have old plumbing systems, or don't have a fully trapped system, it can come up in the house," Caswell said. "That's probably the most difficult part about the project. If you're in the area and smell a strong smell in the house, contact the Public Works Department. We can work with them on an individual basis."
