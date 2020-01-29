Crews are working on a $5.2 million Decatur sewer project. Here are the areas that will be affected

Newell said the sewers had not been rehabilitated for some time, spanning roughly three to four decades, and sewer lines can cause major issues if left untreated for too long.

"If they collapse, then sewage stops flowing through them and you have this sewage that either gets diverted into a creek, into houses, into buildings, or on the street," Newell said. "That can cause quite a mess.”

A "cured-in-place" pipe lining technique is being used to rehabilitate the McKinley Avenue sewer. Using water pressure, a giant sock coated in resin is unrolled and inflated in the pipe until it hardens into a protective layer. The repair is designed to last 50 years, in hopes to reduce the maintenance cost of future rehabilitation projects and improve city infrastructure.

"It essentially builds a new sewer within the sewer,” Newell said. “We've been working very hard to make sure our sewers are reliable and structurally sound, we'd like the community to know that."

The resin used for the curing process can sometimes exude a strong glue-like smell in the homes of residents living near the construction. The chemical responsible is styrene, which is known to have an unpleasant odor in high concentrations. The smell usually seeps into a home due to a faulty plumbing system, Caswell said.