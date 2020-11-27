 Skip to main content
Crews respond to Decatur electrical fire
Crews respond to Decatur electrical fire

DECATUR — An issue with electrical wiring is believed to have caused a fire Friday in Decatur, officials said.

A Decatur Fire Department statement said crews were dispatched to a building in the 800 block of West Main Street. They put out a fire on a mattress in a second-floor bedroom. 

The fire was contained to the room, the statement said. 

