Crews respond to Decatur electrical fire

DECATUR — An issue with electrical wiring is believed to have caused a fire Friday in Decatur, officials said.
A Decatur Fire Department statement said crews were dispatched to a building in the 800 block of West Main Street. They put out a fire on a mattress in a second-floor bedroom.
The fire was contained to the room, the statement said.
