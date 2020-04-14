Crews respond to Hilltop Drive fire
Crews respond to Hilltop Drive fire

Fire crews respond to a fire at Sunrise Avenue and Hilltop Drive in Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Fire crews responded Tuesday evening to a fire at Sunrise Avenue and Hilltop Drive in Decatur. 

The fire appeared to have destroyed the shed, caused heavy damage to the camper and damaged the side of a house. 

Neighbor John Dougherty, who lives several blocks away, said he heard booming noises around 6:30 p.m. and then saw black smoke.

He went to the source and found the shed was on fire, he said. 

The Decatur Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

This story will be updated. 

