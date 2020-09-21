Crews respond to Monday morning fire at Barb's Place Tavern

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Fire crews responded to a fire early Monday at Barb's Place Tavern at 421 N. 22nd St.

Decatur firefighters arrived at 1:07 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the front and back of the building. A department news release said fire was discovered in a storage room and restrooms in the back of the business.

The fire had extended through the back ceiling and walls and "was active in several void spaces," the release said.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, the release said, but remained on the scene until 4:50 a.m.

The statement said three occupants of the upstairs apartments escaped unharmed.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

