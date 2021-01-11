 Skip to main content
$1,000 offered for information leading to arrest in Decatur homicide
$1,000 offered for information leading to arrest in Decatur homicide

DECATUR— Decatur police are seeking help solving a Dec. 22 fatal shooting in the 200 block of West Leafland Avenue.

The homicide of 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings is this week's Crime of the Week. 

According to a news release, police responded to a shooting in the area where they located Cummings dead inside a vehicle. Witnesses recalled hearing numerous gunshots and seeing a silver or gray four-door Sedan with tinted windows traveling at a high rate of speed, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the crime can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477. Tips leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 payout. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

