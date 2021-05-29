 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

1 arrested in Decatur shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Money’s tight for a lot of people right now, so the last thing you want to do is be spending cash without even knowing it.

DECATUR — Preliminary charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man after multiple gunshots were heard Thursday night, according to the authorities.

Police in a sworn statement said they responded to North Woodford and East Olive streets and found that a blue Volkswagen Passat and a silver Chrysler 300 had crashed there.

An unfired .380 round was found in the Chrysler and another one was discovered in the grass, police said. A magazine loaded with .380 cartridges also was under the driver's seat, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 19-year-old, who is the vehicle's registered owner, was found limping in the 1500 block of East Hickory Street, police said. He told them he had fled after hearing gunshots, crashing the vehicle, authorities said. 

He does not possess a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.

Police in the statement said a red sedan also was seen speeding in the area and that the incident is consistent with ongoing gun violence occurring between gangs.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

People are also reading…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Free Covid-19 testing in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News