1 arrested in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Preliminary charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man after multiple gunshots were heard Thursday night, according to the authorities.

Police in a sworn statement said they responded to North Woodford and East Olive streets and found that a blue Volkswagen Passat and a silver Chrysler 300 had crashed there.

An unfired .380 round was found in the Chrysler and another one was discovered in the grass, police said. A magazine loaded with .380 cartridges also was under the driver's seat, according to police.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 19-year-old, who is the vehicle's registered owner, was found limping in the 1500 block of East Hickory Street, police said. He told them he had fled after hearing gunshots, crashing the vehicle, authorities said.

He does not possess a valid Firearm Owners Identification card.

Police in the statement said a red sedan also was seen speeding in the area and that the incident is consistent with ongoing gun violence occurring between gangs.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.