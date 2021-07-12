 Skip to main content
1 dead in rural Argenta shooting

Phillip Gehrken,

Phillip Gehrken

ARGENTA — A man was found fatally shot Saturday evening in rural Argenta. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said an arrest has been made in the case.

Deputies at 6:20 p.m. responded to a report of a man being shot and found the victim, 51, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the office. 

Phillip Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth, was arrested on preliminary charges of homicide, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. 

The statement said the initial investigation showed that the victim and Gehrken "had recently had financial disputes and when the victim confronted Gehrken at the Argenta address he was shot multiple times by Gehrken.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification by the Macon County coroner. 

Gehrken was placed into custody by detectives at the scene and booked into the Macon County Jail on charges of homicide, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators issued search warrants obtaining authorization for a search of the residences in Argenta and Forsyth.

The incident remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

