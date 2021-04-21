 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead in shooting, Decatur police say
0 comments
breaking top story

1 dead in shooting, Decatur police say

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police report a 37-year-old man died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital on Wednesday afternoon from gunshot wounds, and now police are trying to trace the man who brought him there.

Plea deal rejected in Decatur homicide case where the victim shot back

Lt. Brian Cleary in a statement said Decatur police were called to the hospital at 12:15 p.m. “in reference to a gunshot victim in the ER,” Cleary said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The male had been driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. After dropping the gunshot victim off, the male subject who drove the victim to the hospital left the scene. This person has not been located at this time.”

Authorities respond to a fire at Walmart's north location in Decatur, 4224 Prospect Drive, on Wednesday.

Police are now appealing for information about him and the circumstances of the shooting. Call detectives at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Terrence Taylor talks about Chuavin verdict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News