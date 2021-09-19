1 Decatur teen killed, another seriously injured in shooting, police say

DECATUR — One Decatur 17-year-old was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday, police said.

Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers went at 3:23 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Walnut Street in response to reports of gunshot victims. Police found the two 17-year-old Decatur residents, one female and one male, in a parked vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to the head, he said.

The victims were taken from the scene by ambulance and airlifted to Springfield hospitals. The girl died from her injuries, Copeland said. The male victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the suspect(s) were in a vehicle that drove past the victims' vehicle, and someone in the suspect vehicle fired several shots in the victims' vehicle, Copeland said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was being released, Copeland said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734, or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

