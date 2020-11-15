 Skip to main content
1 killed in Decatur store shooting Saturday
1 killed in Decatur store shooting Saturday

DECATUR — A 63-year-year man was found fatally shot at a Decatur liquor-convenience store on Saturday.

Police responded to JB North in the 1300 block of North Calhoun Street at 6:40 p.m. "in reference to a person down inside the business," police said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing "with the processing of the crime scene and interviewing of witnesses," the statement said. 

The store is on the corner of East Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Decatur police at (217) 424-2711.

