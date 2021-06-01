$1 million bond set in Taylorville fatal shooting case

DECATUR — The bond for the 19-year-old man who police say fatally shot a teen last week in Taylorville has been set at $1 million.
Richard Klekamp faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
Police said they were called to the downtown square area at about 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight. Later, shots were fired, police said.
Alter E. Ivy II, 17, of Taylorville, was pronounced dead at at the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Emergency Room
A preliminary hearing is June 24.