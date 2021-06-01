$1 million bond set in Taylorville fatal shooting case

DECATUR — The bond for the 19-year-old man who police say fatally shot a teen last week in Taylorville has been set at $1 million.

Richard Klekamp faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Police said they were called to the downtown square area at about 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight. Later, shots were fired, police said.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Alter E. Ivy II, 17, of Taylorville, was pronounced dead at at the Taylorville Memorial Hospital Emergency Room

A preliminary hearing is June 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0