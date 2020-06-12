1 wounded in Decatur drive-by shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A drive-by shooting Thursday is under investigation.

Decatur police Sgt. Tim Maxwell on Friday said the 25-year-old was shot in his right calf after getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Warren Street.

Maxwell said the victim saw a car with at least two people inside drive by, "saw a bright flash and felt the bullet hit his leg."

He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and officers were sent there at 10:52 p.m., police said.

No suspects had been identified as of Friday morning.

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.