You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 wounded in Decatur drive-by shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

1 wounded in Decatur drive-by shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A drive-by shooting Thursday is under investigation.

Decatur police Sgt. Tim Maxwell on Friday said the 25-year-old was shot in his right calf after getting out of the passenger side of a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Warren Street. 

Maxwell said the victim saw a car with at least two people inside drive by, "saw a bright flash and felt the bullet hit his leg."

He was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital and officers were sent there at 10:52 p.m., police said. 

No suspects had been identified as of Friday morning. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: How a court reporter uses a stenotype machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News