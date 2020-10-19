 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 wounded in Decatur gas station shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

1 wounded in Decatur gas station shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Decatur gas station.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reports the man was shot in the leg outside of the Marathon gas station at 3595 Larkdale Court around 1 p.m. Sunday. 

Police say the suspected shooter is described as a Black male aged around 21 to 25 years old. Video surveillance is being reviewed, according to WCIA.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News