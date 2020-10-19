1 wounded in Decatur gas station shooting

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Decatur gas station.

Herald & Review media partner WCIA reports the man was shot in the leg outside of the Marathon gas station at 3595 Larkdale Court around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspected shooter is described as a Black male aged around 21 to 25 years old. Video surveillance is being reviewed, according to WCIA.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.