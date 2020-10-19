1 wounded in Decatur gas station shooting

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man at a Decatur gas station.
Herald & Review media partner WCIA reports the man was shot in the leg outside of the Marathon gas station at 3595 Larkdale Court around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the suspected shooter is described as a Black male aged around 21 to 25 years old. Video surveillance is being reviewed, according to WCIA.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2711.
Mug shots from the Herald & Review
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Leeandre M. Honorable
Elijah K. Jones
Norman L. Gates
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Bryant K. Bunch
Timothy W. Smith
Bryan C. McGee
Justin D. Tate
Matthew L. Rice
Courtney Williams
Deonta M. Merriweather
Atheree T. Chaney
Clarence A. Ballard
Shaitan L. Cook Jr.
Ricko R. Blaylock, Jr.
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Sidney J. Flinn
Tracy T. Cunningham
Nancy Finley
Colby J. Park
Cornelius T. Price, Jr.
Charles E. Gardner
Tamajhe I. Adams
Aaron K. Greer
Blake A. Lunardi
Avery E. Drake
Mark A. Marquis
Rhonda G. Keech
Casey T. Wiley
Jakaelin Gregory
Jacquez L. Jones
Alvin Bond
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Santonio Byars Sr.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.