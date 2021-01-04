10 DUI arrests made during Decatur holiday enforcement campaign

DECATUR — Decatur police arrested 10 people for impaired driving during the winter holiday enforcement campaign.
Additional citations include:
- 1 seat belt citation
- 23 speeding citations
- 4 distracted driving citations
- 9 miscellaneous citations
The Decatur Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for the enforcement campaign.
The period was from Dec. 18-Jan. 4.
The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds.