10 DUI arrests made during Decatur holiday enforcement campaign
DECATUR — Decatur police arrested 10 people for impaired driving during the winter holiday enforcement campaign.

Additional citations include:

  • 1 seat belt citation
  • 23 speeding citations
  • 4 distracted driving citations
  • 9 miscellaneous citations

The Decatur Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout the state for the enforcement campaign.

The period was from Dec. 18-Jan. 4. 

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds.

