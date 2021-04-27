10-year sentence for Decatur 'drug deal gone bad'

DECATUR — Kevin C. Jophlin was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a Decatur “drug deal gone bad” that severely injured a victim who was both shot and hit in the head with a hammer.

Jophlin, 31, was the gunman and had been facing a charge of attempted murder after prosecutors said he shot the man in the legs in the June 14 incident.

But in a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown, the attempted murder charge was dropped and Jophlin was sentenced after telling Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler that he would admit a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jophlin got credit against his sentence for the nine months spent in custody before Tuesday’s sentencing, but he will have to serve the 10 year stretch at 85%.

Decatur police reports said the victim had been attacked after he got into the back of a car driven by Jophlin with an accomplice, Daniel R. Blazich, as the front seat passenger. The victim thought he was being taken to buy methamphetamine until Blazich turned around, police said, and hit him in the head with a hammer.