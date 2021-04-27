10-year sentence for Decatur 'drug deal gone bad'

DECATUR — Kevin C. Jophlin was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a Decatur “drug deal gone bad” that severely injured a victim who was both shot and hit in the head with a hammer.
Jophlin, 31, was the gunman and had been facing a charge of attempted murder after prosecutors said he shot the man in the legs in the June 14 incident.
But in a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown, the attempted murder charge was dropped and Jophlin was sentenced after telling Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler that he would admit a single count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Jophlin got credit against his sentence for the nine months spent in custody before Tuesday’s sentencing, but he will have to serve the 10 year stretch at 85%.
Decatur police reports said the victim had been attacked after he got into the back of a car driven by Jophlin with an accomplice, Daniel R. Blazich, as the front seat passenger. The victim thought he was being taken to buy methamphetamine until Blazich turned around, police said, and hit him in the head with a hammer.
It’s not clear if robbery was the motive for the attack but, whatever the motive, the victim made a desperate bid for escape. He managed to climb out of a rear window of the still-moving car even as Jophlin pulled a gun and shot him in the legs. The victim told police he then scrambled on top of the vehicle roof but was catapulted into the street when Jophlin slammed on the brakes.
The victim survived the ordeal but suffered a shattered thigh bone and multiple fractured ribs.
Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tim Tighe recommended Jophlin get 10-12 years out of a sentencing range that went all the way up to 30 years. He said prosecutors acknowledged he had accepted responsibility for his guilt.
Brown, who pleaded for a sentence of six years — the lowest available — said the circumstances of the case “may be best summarized as a drug deal gone bad.”
Brown said nobody involved in the events had “clean hands” but pointed out Jophlin had a basically clear criminal record until January of 2020 when he started using meth. “...And in short, that is what brought him here today, judge,” Brown added, telling Geisler the defendant needed treatment for drug abuse.
Geisler noted Jophlin’s plea and lack of criminal history, but said gun violence leading to injury must be punished as a warning to others. “It’s clear the problems we have with gun violence in Macon County and the rest of the country,” said Geisler. “I do think there needs to be a deterrent in this matter.”
He did agree to recommend Jophlin for drug treatment while in prison. “I certainly think that is something that needs to happen,” the judge said.
As for Blazich, the 52-year-old Nokomis man is being held in the Macon County Jail pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.
A preliminary hearing had originally found probable cause to try him on the same counts on Sept. 16, 2020. But the charges were then dismissed at a Dec. 11 hearing after prosecutors became concerned about unspecified “evidentiary issues.”
Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the Herald & Review those issues had since been resolved. Blazich, who was freed from jail after the earlier dismissal, was rearrested and brought back to court for another preliminary hearing April 7. He was jailed again after Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him.
Blazich is being held in lieu of bail set at $750,000, requiring a $75,000 bond, and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing May 20.
2021 mugshots from the Herald & Review
Matthew R. Anderson
Scott L. Minix
Jessica A. Logan
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Clarence A. Ballard
Seth M. Nashland
Angela M. Schmitt
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Terrence L. Calhoun
Merli
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid