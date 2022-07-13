 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

12-year-old shot in Decatur; police investigating

  • 0

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old that left the child with an injury described as life-threatening. 

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers responded at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, where the child had arrived with the apparent gunshot wound.

Police determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of William Street and East Avenue, where multiple spent shell casings were found, Rosenbery said. 

The investigation was ongoing as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, he said, and no arrests had been made. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477). 

This story will be updated if more information becomes available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Professional cuddle therapist has clients lining up for an hour long hug

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News