12-year-old shot in Decatur; police investigating

DECATUR — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old that left the child with an injury described as life-threatening.

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers responded at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, where the child had arrived with the apparent gunshot wound.

Police determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of William Street and East Avenue, where multiple spent shell casings were found, Rosenbery said.

The investigation was ongoing as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, he said, and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477).

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.