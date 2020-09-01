17-year-old struck in head with a bat during fight, suffered skull fracture, Decatur police say

DECATUR— Police say a 17-year-old was hit in the head with a baseball bat during a fight in the 1700 block of East William Street.
Court documents say the male was part of a "huge fight" involving 12 people on Aug. 26 that sparked from an ongoing feud between two other people. Documents say that at one point a 21-year-old Decatur man struck the 17-year-old year old in the head with a baseball bat, causing him to stumble away holding his head and abruptly ending the fight.
A sworn affidavit says he was taken to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital by a friend around 7:33 p.m. The boy suffered a skull fracture and two brain bleeds with a 4-inch abrasion to the left side of his head, according to the affidavit.
Police say he was put into a coma and transferred to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, where he was found to have significant brain swelling.
The 21-year-old told police that he'd hit the boy in the head, describing the bat as "a wooden novelty bat and not a full-size baseball bat," documents say.
He was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Saturday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and mob action. A check of jail records Tuesday morning showed he remained held on $500,000 bail, meaning $50,000 is required for his release.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
