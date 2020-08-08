17-year-old wounded in Decatur shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 17-year-old shooting victim from Decatur was taken to a local hospital early Saturday morning for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a news release from the Decatur Police Department, officers were called at 2:28 a.m. to the 1200 block of West Lincoln Park Drive in reference to a person being shot.

The release stated that police are investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Decatur police at (217) 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at (217) 424-8477.

