170 rounds of ammo, firearm seized during investigation into apartment gunfire, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police investigating 911 calls alerting them to gunfire coming from a Decatur apartment building said they seized a gun and more than 170 rounds of ammunition Saturday morning.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said when officers arrived in the 2400 block of North Water Street around 10:30 a.m. they were updated by their dispatchers that another resident had called in to say his apartment had been hit by a bullet.
“The officers found a hole in the wall of his apartment,” Copeland said. He said investigations pinpointed a nearby apartment as the source of the gunfire.
“A man who answered the door there denied being involved in any shooting and said ‘No’ at first when asked if there was anybody else in the residence,” added Copeland. “And then he said ‘yes,’ somebody else was inside sleeping.”
The man came out and Copeland said he refused to allow police to look around inside. Officers later obtained a search warrant and knocked on the door, yelling for what they were told was the one person inside to come out.
“But the door opened and seven people, men and women, came out,” said Copeland. He said a search of the apartment turned up a .40 caliber handgun with extended 22-shot magazine with five live rounds and one in the chamber. Officers also found a bag holding 170 rounds of live .40 caliber ammunition, an empty box of 9mm ammunition and six spent .40 shell casings in the kitchen trash bin.
Copeland said investigations were continuing and there was no information available Sunday afternoon on charges arising from the incident.
