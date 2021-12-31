 Skip to main content
18-year-old arrested in fatal Christmas Eve Decatur shooting, police say

  • Tony Reid

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — An 18-year-old Decatur man has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.

Jatrevius O. Jarrett was arrested in Springfield around 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said. He is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail pending extradition to Macon County. Bond was set at $1.5 million. 

On Dec. 24, officers were dispatched to 552 S. Church St. after reports of shots fired and a person down at around 1:30 p.m.

Jones, 30, was found on the sidewalk near the entry of an apartment complex at the address. He was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering injuries from gunfire. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

"We're still seeking information on this murder as well as any other serious crime in the area," said Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

