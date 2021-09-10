19-year-old dies in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — A 19-year-old man has died from injuries received in a shooting Friday morning in Decatur.

The victim has been identified as Aidarrius Woods of Decatur, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said. Woods was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room at 6:55 a.m.

Woods died from apparent gunshot trauma in an incident in the 500 block of West Macon Street that is still being investigated by the Decatur Police Department.

Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said officers had been detailed to the scene at 6:25 a.m. after reports of a shooting when they found Woods shot.

Sheets said no arrests have been made and there is no information on the circumstance of the shooting.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.

Anyone with information or tips can call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.

