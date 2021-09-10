19-year-old dies in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — A 19-year-old man has died from injuries received in a shooting Friday morning in Decatur.
The victim has been identified as Aidarrius Woods of Decatur, Macon County Coroner Michael Day said. Woods was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room at 6:55 a.m.
Woods died from apparent gunshot trauma in an incident in the 500 block of West Macon Street that is still being investigated by the Decatur Police Department.
Decatur police Sgt. Josh Sheets said officers had been detailed to the scene at 6:25 a.m. after reports of a shooting when they found Woods shot.
Sheets said no arrests have been made and there is no information on the circumstance of the shooting.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11.
Anyone with information or tips can call the police at (217) 424-2734 or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Phillip Gehrken
Laurel A. Szekely
Charles M. McClain
Emmanuel White
James T. Johnson
Raymond D. Graham
Tony J. Pettis
Colby J. Park
Tyreco S. Garry
Jessica A. Logan
Travis C. Childress
Derek M. Leonard
Keith M. Lowe
Dessica N. Jackson
Andy R. McCulley Jr.
Andy R. McCulley III
Angela M. Schmitt
Deandre M. Smith
Eldon L.K. Borders
Shawn L. Eubanks
Jarquez A. Hobbs
Velma L. Copeland
Octavius R. Howse
Matthew Anderson Jr.
Jon A. Merli
Matthew R. Anderson
Scott L. Minix
Delahn L. Amos
Chancellor C. Embry
Chelsea Brown
Kevin Brown
Shawanda Apholone
Joseph Luckee Vincent Williams
Jamie L. Golladay
Derondi C. Warnsley
Levron K. Hines
Avery E. Drake
Daniel R. Blazich
Dessica N. Jackson
Phillip M. E. Diggs
Blake E. Merli
Jason C. Herendeen
Jeremiah D. Collins
Deonte D. Smith
Deoane A. Stone
Carl E. Harvey II
Ashley N. Jobe
Lori J. Kramer
Talmel T. Wilson, Jr.
Dana E. Bond, Jr.
Bryant K. Bunch
Christopher L. Bailey
Jennifer E. Bishop
Anthony J Dickey
Tevin C.S. Bradford
Paul M. Folks
Malik O. Lewis
Demetric J. Dixon
Leeandre M. Honorable
Seth D. Maxwell
Michelle R. Batman
Shane A. Lewis
Eric D. Currie
Elijah K. Jones
Felipe K. Woodley-Underwood
Jessica E. Bartimus
Aric L. Corsby
Dylan R. Bunch Jr.
Randall R. Burrus
Tyler D. Jeffrey
Timothy W. Smith
Justin D. Tate
Courtney Williams
Clarence A. Ballard
Seth M. Nashland
Tracy T. Cunningham
Colby J. Park
Charles E. Gardner
Jacquez L. Jones
Terrence L. Calhoun
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.