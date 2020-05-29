2 arrested in Taylorville after teens overdose on drug laced with Fentanyl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TAYLORVILLE -- Two individuals from Taylorville were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver Wednesday.

Louis Sullivan III, 18, and Carissa Hodge, 20, allegedly sold benzodiazepine (Xanax) mixed with what Taylorville Police believed to be Fentanyl.

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said that in the past week a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old overdosed on the drug called "Hulk." Both survived, Wheeler said.

Xanax is considered an anti-anxiety medication, while Fentanyl falls under the category of a synthetic opioid. Xanax laced with Fentanyl gives the user a stronger high.

"We will not tolerate this type of behavior," Wheeler said. "The citizens work hand in hand with the police department to eliminate the drug issue. This is a perfect example."

