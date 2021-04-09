 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 dead following head-on crash on Illinois 48 in Christian County
0 comments
alert top story

2 dead following head-on crash on Illinois 48 in Christian County

{{featured_button_text}}
dec-meta-crime1

TAYLORVILLE — Two people are dead and a third has life-threatening injuries after a two-car collision late Thursday on Illinois 48 in Christian County.

According to an Illinois State Police news release, a Jeep Wrangler traveling northbound on Illinois 48 crossed into the southbound lane to pass another vehicle and hit a southbound Ford Focus head-on.

The 46-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle, a man from Taylorville,  was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 19-year-old Taylorville woman, and an unidentified male passenger, were declared dead at the scene. A second passenger in the southbound vehicle, a 19-year-old female from Lafayette, Indiana, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 11:04 p.m. along Illinois 48 near E. 1550 North Road

The driver of the northbound vehicle was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and no valid license/expired.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News