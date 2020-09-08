 Skip to main content
2 Decatur men arrested on preliminary cannabis delivery charges, police say
2 Decatur men arrested on preliminary cannabis delivery charges, police say

DECATUR — Police say two Decatur men face preliminary charges after being found in a vehicle early Tuesday morning with over 70 grams of cannabis.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said a vehicle with no valid registration was stopped in the 1600 block of East Wood Street around 12:36 a.m. The front passenger, 19, ran from the vehicle and was caught by police with a baggy containing 8.4 grams of cannabis, several unused sandwich baggies and a digital scale, Copeland said.

The 18-year-old driver had loose cannabis on his lap and was also found on the driver and passenger seats, Copeland said. 

Police say a search of the vehicle found 72.6 grams of cannabis in three separate baggies inside the center console. An additional scale and box of sandwich baggies were found in the vehicle as well, police said.  

Copeland said the 18-year-old faces preliminary charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams, no valid driver's license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration. The 19-year-old faces preliminary charges of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams and resisting police, according to Copeland.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they were released with notices to appear in court, Copeland said. 

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

