2 Decatur school board candidates subjects of criminal charges
2 Decatur school board candidates subjects of criminal charges

DECATUR — Two of the candidates for the Decatur school board are subjects of criminal cases in Macon County Circuit Court, the Herald & Review has learned. 

Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson is charged in connection with an incident Nov. 25 at Precision Recovery in Decatur. She faces seven misdemeanor counts, one for criminal trespass at the business, and six for battery. Her trial is set for July 12.

Krystal Johnson is charged with a Class 4 felony for retail theft under $300  alleging internal theft while an employee at a local retailer.

Johnson's case, which was originally filed in 2019, was dismissed on July 16, 2019, as the trial was preparing to start after the presiding judge rejected the prosecution's request for a continuance, States Attorney Scott Reuter said Friday. Reuter was not state's attorney at the time.

The prosecution had asked for the dismissal without prejudice, meaning the case could be refiled, which it was on July 25, 2019, and a summons for Johnson's appearance was issued. That summons wasn't served until Feb. 3, 2021, Reuter said.

Because it is a new case, the process had to start all over again. Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge during a court appearance Wednesday. Her case is set for a pre-trial hearing on May 19.

No additional information on either case was available on Friday. The Macon County Courthouse was closed for the Good Friday holiday.

The Herald & Review received documentation about Carson's case late Thursday, prompting a search of all candidates' names in court records, which turned up Johnson's pending case.

The newspaper contacted both Carson and Johnson. Johnson said the charges against her had been dismissed previously and declined further comment.

Carson declined to comment on the advice of legal counsel.

Four seats are up for election on Tuesday and none of the incumbents are running.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

