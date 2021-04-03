2 Decatur school board candidates subjects of criminal charges

DECATUR — Two of the candidates for the Decatur school board are subjects of criminal cases in Macon County Circuit Court, the Herald & Review has learned.

Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson is charged in connection with an incident Nov. 25 at Precision Recovery in Decatur. She faces seven misdemeanor counts, one for criminal trespass at the business, and six for battery. Her trial is set for July 12.

Krystal Johnson is charged with a Class 4 felony for retail theft under $300 alleging internal theft while an employee at a local retailer.

Johnson's case, which was originally filed in 2019, was dismissed on July 16, 2019, as the trial was preparing to start after the presiding judge rejected the prosecution's request for a continuance, States Attorney Scott Reuter said Friday. Reuter was not state's attorney at the time.