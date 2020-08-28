2 Decatur women arrested in connection with a string of burglaries, police say

DECATUR— Two Decatur women face multiple preliminary charges in connection with a string of burglaries beginning nearly one week ago, police say.
Court documents say the 38-year-old and 42-year-old were involved in stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from shops and gas stations in Macon County. Surveillance footage in the stores recorded them stealing items like cigarettes, lottery tickets, energy drinks and clothing.
Sworn affidavits by multiple Macon County law enforcement agencies detailed the thefts.
- On Aug. 21, the 38-year-old was seen entering a Circle K gas station on Koester Drive around 8:16 p.m. with an unknown male. Store footage recorded them taking items totaling $203, including energy drinks and cartons of cigarettes, then walking out without paying.
- On Aug. 21, around 11:30 p.m., the 38-year-old was seen stealing two cartons of cigarettes from a Casey's General Store in Long Creek. Store footage showed her entering with an unknown black female. Documents say she swiped the cigarettes after distracting the clerk, then proceeded to leave without paying in a vehicle "backed into a parking spot for easy exit."
- On Aug. 22, the woman was recorded stealing lottery tickets and 20 packages of cigarettes valued at $222 around 2:48 a.m. from the Circle K on Koester Drive. Documents say the 38-year-old was identified by detectives, as she'd recently been arrested for "similar offenses approximately a week prior."
- On Aug. 26, the woman was seen on surveillance video around 8:56 a.m. running out of a Dollar General store on North State Highway 121 with a shopping basket carrying multiple stolen items. The stolen items, which included men's clothing, were estimated to be worth $94.
- An affidavit says officers with the Mount Zion Police Department identified the 38-year-old as the suspect who stole items from a Huck's Convenience Store on Aug. 6.
- On Aug. 1, the woman was recorded stealing items from a Dollar General in Warrensburg. Video footage also showed the two women leaving together in a black SUV that was seen used during other burglaries.
- On Aug. 26, the women are seen together around 9:07 a.m. stealing items from the Casey's in Long Creek. According to police, the women were each wearing dark eyeglasses and wigs and were recorded taking lottery tickets, four packages of cigarettes and a fountain drink.
Police say the 38-year-old would change her hair color in between burglary attempts and the 42-year-old, in at least one instance, was going by a different name. Documents say they were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. that caused a heavy police presence in the area around U.S. 36 and 22nd Street in Decatur.
They were arrested and booked into Macon County Jail on Thursday afternoon on preliminary theft and burglary, which are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
The 38-year-old faces preliminary charges of criminal damage to property of $300-$10,000, retail theft with a prior conviction, four burglary charges, and two aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police charges.
A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed she was held on $350,700 bail, meaning $35,700 is required to be released. Macon County Circuit Clerk records show the woman has prior felony convictions.
The 42-year-old was booked on four preliminary burglary charges, and two retail theft charges. Jail records Friday showed no set bail amount.
