2 handguns found in Decatur woman's car, police say

DECATUR — Police say illegal narcotics and two pistols were found in a Decatur woman's car during an early Friday morning traffic stop in the 600 block of West Leafland Avenue.

Court documents say the 26-year-old woman was stopped after driving 38 mph in a 30 mph zone. Police searched the vehicle after a police dog was alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, documents say.

Officers found two loaded handguns, a .22 caliber Ruger and .22 caliber ISSC, underneath the driver's seat, according to a sworn affidavit. Police say the woman had a valid FOID card, but didn't have a concealed carry permit.

She was arrested and booked into Macon County Jail early Friday morning on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, which is subject to review by the state's attorney's office. A check of jail records Friday afternoon showed the woman was released on $2,000 bond, setting initial bail at $20,000.

