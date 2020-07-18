2 hospitalized, one arrested after Decatur shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two people were hospitalized Friday and one person arrested after a shooting in the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.

Decatur police were called to the area shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday to a report of a 22-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to a Decatur hospital. Her injuries were serious but not life-threatening, Detective Steve Carroll said.

Shortly afterward, a 19-year-old man arrived at the other Decatur hospital with gunshot injuries that are life-threatening. Investigation by the police revealed that both people were injured in the same incident. No updates on either victim's condition were available.

Police recovered evidence at the scene leading to one arrest so far, with more arrests expected as the investigation progresses, Carroll said.

No additional arrest information was available.

