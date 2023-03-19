DECATUR — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the two men killed in a Decatur shooting.

Decatur residents Tamyus L. Jarrett, 18, and Ramone Bass, 21, were pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital shortly after their arrival Friday evening.

Both suffered gunshot trauma in an incident that occurred in the 500 block of East Johnson Street, Day said. Police previously said the shooting took place around 8:15 p.m.

An autopsy was performed on both men at the McLean County coroner's morgue in Bloomington, Day said. An inquest is pending.

Police on Saturday arrested 20-year-old Kahylil D. Woods on first-degree murder charges in the case. Woods' bond was set at $3 million, meaning he would need to post $300,000 for release, according to jail records. He remained in custody Sunday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand