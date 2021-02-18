2 Macon County defendants try, and fail, to get $1.5 million drug package evidence thrown out in court

Hunt said Johnson had then admitted he was carrying roughly “100 pounds of marijuana” and also announced there was another man in the vehicle. “Upon attempting to make contact with Fitch, he appeared to be hiding under a blanket lying in the back of the van,” Hunt had said in the affidavit. Fitch is quoted by police as claiming he was a hitchhiker trying to get to his dying grandmother in Ohio, and said he knew nothing about the drugs.

Defense attorneys Mark Kevin Wykoff Sr., representing Fitch, and Daniel L. Fultz, representing Johnson, argued Thursday that the police erred in their conduct by ranging far beyond the reasons for the traffic stop.

Wykoff, speaking for both attorneys, said detectives had probed Johnson about his criminal background and were effectively fishing for information, and illegally prolonging the stop to further their investigations.

“Moreover, the state may not bootstrap subsequently learned information in attempting to establish reasonable suspicion,” Wykoff and Fultz argued in the motion to suppress.