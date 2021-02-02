2 more arrests in Mattoon mob action case that escalated from tossed gnomes to gunfire, police seeking another suspect

MATTOON — Police have arrested a husband and wife regarding a mob action incident that reportedly escalated from tossed garden gnomes to shots fired last month, and they are seeking an additional suspect.
A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that Urbana police on Saturday arrested a 37-year-old man, formerly of Urbana, and a 37-year-old woman of Mattoon, who are married to each other. Both suspects were wanted by Mattoon police regarding a fight and shooting that occurred on the evening of Jan. 18 in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue.
The husband was arrested on preliminary charges of mob action, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those charges allege that he was in possession of a handgun that night despite being a felon with 27 prior arrests who is forbidden from possessing a firearm.
According to the charges, the husband also allegedly engaged with at least two others to commit an act of violence against another group and used his handgun to fire gunshots at those individuals with whom his group was fighting.
The wife was arrested on a preliminary charge of mob action. The charge alleges that she engaged with at least two others to commit an act violence against another group. She is alleged to have driven her husband and associates to and from the 1700 block of Edgar to commit said crimes.
Both the husband and wife were taken to the Coles County jail. The state's attorney's office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.
Police said the last suspect sought in this case is a 28-year-old Chicago man. He is wanted on a warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Those charges allege that he is a convicted felon, thus forbidden from possessing a firearm, and that he was armed with a .40 caliber handgun during the incident.
The Chicago man is alleged to have produced the gun from his waistband and fired five shots at the opposing group that he and others had been fighting. Police said he is believed to have returned to the Chicago area.
Police have said although multiple gunshots were fired and one struck a house where an infant was present, no one is known to have been hit.
Mattoon Police Department has reported the incident began as an argument between juveniles that led to a physical fight. Adults from both parties reportedly intervened and the argument then escalated among them to the point that they were throwing ceramic garden gnomes at one another. The argument reportedly culminated when males from both sides produced handguns and began firing indiscriminately.
The state's attorney's office has filed two felony mob action charges against Martavious L. Koger, 36, of Mattoon regarding this incident. Koger allegedly battered a juvenile in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue and then returned there with at least two others after dark and engaged in another fight with a group of adults. Koger remains in the custody of the jail and his preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 4.
In addition, the state's attorney's office filed a felony obstructing justice charge on Friday against Amanda L. Hopgood, 42, of Mattoon regarding this incident. Hopgood allegedly lied to police about the presence of a suspect wanted for questioning about the shooting, and the suspect was reportedly found within her home. A court hearing has not been scheduled yet for her.
