2 overnight shootings in Decatur are under investigation, police say
DECATUR— Police say two Thursday evening shooting incidents are under investigation.

Decatur police Sgt. Brandon Rolfs said police were first called around 9:23 p.m. to the area of Division and Union streets where a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Two adults that were inside the vehicle didn't sustain any injuires, Rolfs said.

"We do believe that vehicle was specifically targeted," he said, based on further investigation of the incident. 

Two volleys of gunshots were heard nearby less than an hour later and were also reported by multiple area residents in the 1100 block of North College Street, police say. Responding officers found a man with several gunshot wounds in the 500 block of West Leafland Avenue, according to police.

Rolfs said the victim, a 36-year-old white male, was taken to a local a hospital and was in "serious, but stable" condition as of Friday morning. 

"He was specifically targeted too," he said, noting that it's unclear if the two incidents are related. 

The shootings are currently under investigation. Anyone with information information can call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477 or the Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau at (217) 424-2734.

"The number of shootings in our community is unacceptable," Rolfs said.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

