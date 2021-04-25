 Skip to main content
2 parked cars hit by gunfire in Decatur, police report
2 parked cars hit by gunfire in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Police said the unoccupied and parked cars of a Decatur man and his mother were hit by gunfire early Saturday in the 300 block of West North Street.

New details about Decatur man who shot himself during traffic stop

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 19-year-old son’s vehicle was found to have “five bullet defects,” while a single shot had shattered the rear window of his 41-year-old mother’s vehicle. The gunfire happened around 2:50 a.m.

Marge Evans, a longtime volunteer for the annual Sangamon River clean-up, talks about why keeping trash away from the river is so important. 

Copeland said the son told police he had no idea why their vehicles would be targeted. But the detective added that it was also difficult to tell if the five bullet holes had all resulted from Saturday’s shooting, as the man said his vehicle had been hit by gunfire previously.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

