2 parked cars hit by gunfire in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Police said the unoccupied and parked cars of a Decatur man and his mother were hit by gunfire early Saturday in the 300 block of West North Street.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with the Decatur Police Department said the 19-year-old son’s vehicle was found to have “five bullet defects,” while a single shot had shattered the rear window of his 41-year-old mother’s vehicle. The gunfire happened around 2:50 a.m.

Copeland said the son told police he had no idea why their vehicles would be targeted. But the detective added that it was also difficult to tell if the five bullet holes had all resulted from Saturday’s shooting, as the man said his vehicle had been hit by gunfire previously.