2 relatives arrested in Decatur shooting that put victim on life support, police say

DECATUR — A suspect in the shooting of a 22-year-old woman Saturday was taken into custody Monday night, police said.

Police said detectives developed probable cause to arrest Paul M. Folks, of Decatur, on a preliminary charge of attempted murder following interviews and crime scene processing.

Officers responding to a shots fired call found the woman under the East Garfield Avenue overpass with a “life-threatening” bullet wound to the head, according to a sworn Decatur police affidavit.

“(She) would later be transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital and placed on life support,” said Detective Tim Wittmer in the affidavit. “As of the time of this affidavit, she is not expected to survive.”

The affidavit said Lavanski Folks, 30, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and jailed on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sgt. Chris Copeland on Monday night said Paul Folks is the uncle of Lavanski Folks.