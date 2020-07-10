2 staff members at Lincoln, Decatur correctional centers test positive for COVID
2 staff members at Lincoln, Decatur correctional centers test positive for COVID

DECATUR — A staff member at the Lincoln Correctional Center​ and a staff member at the Decatur Correctional Center have been found to have COVID-19.

State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lindsey Hess said both facilities are on medical quarantine.

The Lincoln facility houses 893 male inmates. A total of 549 women are in the Decatur center.

