2 teens wounded in Decatur street shooting

DECATUR — Police on Sunday reported that two teenagers were shot and wounded Saturday evening when gunfire erupted on a Decatur street.
One 15-year-old male was shot in the left foot while another male, aged 17, sustained a wound that saw a bullet lodged in his right leg.
The shootings happened around 7:30 p.m. as the two teenagers were on the front porch of a house in the 1600 block of North Maple Avenue when a man walked up and opened fire.
Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland with Decatur Police said the 15-year-old had not wanted to talk about it but the 17-year-old described what happened. He said a gray car had driven by first and then the man had appeared walking around the corner of West Division Street and North Maple Avenue.
“He was seen to pull a dark object larger than a phone from his pocket,” said Copeland. “They all believed it was a handgun and so they took off running into the house and heard several gunshots. He (the 17-year-old) said he realized he had been struck and fell off the porch.”
Copeland said officers searching the area later recovered seven spent .45 caliber shell casings from near the scene of the shooting. Investigations are continuing.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
