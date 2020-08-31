 Skip to main content
2 wounded in East Clay Street shooting Sunday night
DECATUR — Two people were wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of East Clay Street.

Police were dispatched to a house at about 10:55 p.m. on Sunday after there was a report of shots fired, Decatur police said in a statement Monday. They found a man, 21, and woman, 26, with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (217) 424-2734. 

