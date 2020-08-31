2 wounded in East Clay Street shooting Sunday night

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DECATUR — Two people were wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of East Clay Street.

Police were dispatched to a house at about 10:55 p.m. on Sunday after there was a report of shots fired, Decatur police said in a statement Monday. They found a man, 21, and woman, 26, with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital.