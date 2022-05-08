 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old killed in Decatur shooting

DECATUR — Police continue to investigate after the death of a 20-year-old Decatur man in a shooting late Saturday. 

Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Decatur Police Department officers were sent shortly before 10 p.m. to the 200 block of North Witt Street after a report of multiple shots fired.

They found the 20-year-old man in the south alley of the 1300 block of East William Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Rosenbery said. Police provided medical aid and the victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from the injury. 

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, Rosenbery said, and detectives were working the case. 

Anyone with information should call the department's Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or CrimeStoppers (217-423-8477). 

