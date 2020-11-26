 Skip to main content
24-year-old Decatur man shot in leg, police said
24-year-old Decatur man shot in leg, police said

Police

DECATUR — A 24-year-old man from Decatur was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening. 

Decatur Police responded to the call at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The injury wasn't considered life threatening.

As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made.

