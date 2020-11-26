24-year-old Decatur man shot in leg, police said

DECATUR — A 24-year-old man from Decatur was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening.
Decatur Police responded to the call at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The injury wasn't considered life threatening.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
As of Thursday evening, no arrests had been made.
Back the Blue rally in Decatur
Back the Blue 1 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 2 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 3 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 4 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 5 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 6 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 7 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 8 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 9 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 10 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 11 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 12 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 13 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 14 06.27.20.JPG
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.